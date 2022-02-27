Six Filipinos from Ukraine arrive safely in Moldova



The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed the safe arrival to the Republic of Moldova of six Filipino nationals from Ukraine.



Among the evacuees is a fourth-year medical student at the Bukovinian State Medical University. Two Filipino nationals are married to Ukrainian nationals, one of whom traveled with her two-year old son to the Moldovan border.

Consul Victor Gaina, of the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Chisinau, Moldova, in close coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Budapest headed by Ambassador Frank R. Cimafranca, assisted in ensuring safe passage to Moldova. Consul Gaina likewise provided the necessary documentary requirements to secure their e-Visas to enter the country.



The Philippine Embassy in Budapest and PH Consulate in Chisinau will make arrangements to bring the four to Romania where they will take their repatriation flight to Manila.

Two other Filipinos working for an international organization are confirmed to have also crossed the Moldovan border.

Filipinos who need repatriation assistance near the Moldova and Romania borders are advised to contact the Philippine Embassy in Budapest through the following means:

Hungary

Budapest PE emergency hotline

+36 30 202 1760

ATN Officer Claro Cabuniag

+36 30 074 5656 (mobile)

+63 966 340 4725 (viber)

Moldova

Consul Victor Gaina

Mobile number (also WhatsApp no.(sad) +37369870870 or email addresses: victor.gaina@phconsulate.md or consul@phconsulate.md