Pagkain at produktong Pinoy ibinida sa Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI - Samu’t saring pagkaing Pinoy ang ibinida at natikman ng mga dumalo sa pagdiriwang ng National Day ng Pilipinas sa Expo 2020 Dubai kamakailan.

“We are in the World Expo and it is really letting other people, nationalities experience our food. Once they like our food, they buy our food not only at the restos but also at the groceries then it helps our supply chains and exporters, producers and the farmers and the fishermen,” saad ni Jovy Tuano, Food Fest organizer.

Nagkaisa ang 20 restaurants, distributors at food suppliers sa Food Festival na ginanap sa Philippine Pavilion o Bangkota sa Expo 2020 Dubai.

Ang Food Fest ay joint project ng Department of Trade and Industry at ng Filipino community. Enjoy naman sa pagkaing Pinoy ang mga dumalo kabilang ang ibang lahi.

“Yung beef burger nila, masarap yung mga inihanda nilang food dito sa Dubai,” sabi ni Marlyn Castro.

“Very good, very fresh,” sabi ni Patricia, taga France.

Naging daan ang Philippine Food Festival para maipamalas ang husay ng mga Pinoy chef sa pagluluto ng mga pagkaing pang-world class talaga.

Para sa mga nagbabagang mga balita tungkol sa ating mga kababayan sa UAE, tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.