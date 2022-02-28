EU envoys say Russia's Ukraine invasion affects Filipinos

Ukrainian tanks roll after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. Carlos Barria, Reuters/File

MANILA — The ambassadors of France and the European Union to the Philippines on Monday warned the public that the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis will reach globally, including the Philippines.

At an online forum hosted by the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP), EU ambassador Luc Veron said Russia's invasion of Ukraine has unpredictable consequences especially as the world is still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although far away in Europe, what happens there matters for the Indo-Pacific," said Veron. "Russia is committing an unacceptable and non-justified act of aggression against a European country, Ukraine, violating the most fundamental principles and rules of the international order and taking innocent lives."

French ambassador Michele Boccoz agreed, saying that aside from the effect on the prices of food and fuel, the crisis is also affecting Filipinos, citing cases wherein Filipinos were directly unsettled in recent weeks.

"Last Friday in the Black Sea, a Filipino crew member was wounded after a rocket hit a Japanese-owned ship, where it was working along with 20 fellow Filipino colleagues. In Odessa, another bomb hit another cargo vessel with 11 Filipino crew members on board," Boccoz recalled.

"It is a situation with far-reaching effect, affecting the world far beyond Europe. By this, of course, I mean to include the Indo-Pacific region. It does not take long to realize that the ongoing crisis will affect quickly, and maybe the hard way, the lives of Filipinos, as well as other people of every continent around the world," she said.

Several Filipinos have already evacuated from Ukraine as Russian troops continue to launch military offensives.

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said it is ready to help Filipinos who wish to be repatriated.

