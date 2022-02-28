Daily COVID-19 cases may fall to 500 by mid-March: OCTA

A vendor is assisted by his young son as they get ready to sell snacks from their cart in Diliman Quezon City on Feb. 24, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines' COVID-19 cases might drop to around 500 a day by mid-March, the OCTA research group said on Monday, as it urged continued caution under the loosening of restrictions in Metro Manila and other areas.

The daily tally of COVID-19 cases averages 1,000 and researchers hope that high vaccination rates will mitigate possible infections, said OCTA fellow Guido David.

"We’re projecting na either cases will continue to decrease—although baka bumagal na iyong rate of decrease—or baka mag-plateau na rin siya… Kahit mag-plateau siya, again, it’s not really going to be a public health concern," he said in a televised public briefing.

(We’re projecting that either cases will continue to decrease—although the rate of decrease might slow—or it might plateau. But even if it plateaus, again, it’s not really going to be a public health concern.)

"We’re actually projecting that it will continue to decrease, hopefully, down to around 500 cases per day sometime March, siguro by mid-March," said David, a mathematics professor at the University of the Philippines.

Businesses, government agencies and public transport will be allowed to operate at full capacity when Metro Manila is placed on the lowest COVID-19 alert level on March 1, said Duterte spokesman Karlo Nograles, which he previously described as the "new normal".

Masks will still have to be worn in public, but will no longer be required during sport or exercise under the new rules, which also apply to another 38 areas of the country.

Temperature checks for entering establishments will not be necessary and contact tracing efforts all but scrapped.

Cases have averaged 1,421 in the past week, compared with a peak of 39,004 on January 15 when the highly contagious omicron strain ripped through the country.

After lengthy lockdowns which devastated the economy and threw millions out of work, the relaxation will help ease the financial misery for many Filipinos.

"We need this... I mean we have to balance public health and the economy with the growing concerns worldwide, especially iyong (the) Ukraine-Russia war," said OCTA's David.

"We have to be able to keep up with the economic impact and this is one way… We have to take some risks din and reopen the economy," he continued.

The vaccination rate in Manila has reached "100 percent", a government official said recently, but the rate is much lower in other parts of the country.

The virus has infected more than 3.6 million people and killed more than 56,000, according to government data.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse