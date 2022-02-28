Aglipay-Villar quits as DOJ Usec, to help in husband's electoral campaign

Former DPWH Secretary Mark Villar poses for photos with wife Emmeline Aglipay-Villar after filing his certificate of candidacy (COC) for senator at the Harbor Garden tent of the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on October 06, 2021. Val Cuenca, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar is quitting her post at the Department of Justice so she could help in the electoral campaign of her husband, Secretary Menardo Guevarra announced Monday.

Aglipay-Villar's husband, former Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar, is seeking a seat in the Senate in the May elections.

Guevarra said Aglipay-Villar's resignation takes effect on March 21. Taking her place as officer-in-charge Undersecretary is Chief State Counsel George Ortha II.

"USec. Emmeline’s passionate advocacy for the protection of women’s and children’s rights found expression in her work as [undersecretary] in charge of the Inter-Agency Council Against (Human) Trafficking [IACAT] and the DOJ’s gender and special protections group. She was also in charge of the DOJ secretary’s legal staff," said

Guevarra.

Prior to her stint in the DOJ that began in 2018, Aglipay-Villar was the DIWA Party-list representative at the lower chamber of Congress.

Incumbent senator Cynthia Villar, whose term ends in 2025, is Mark's mother.