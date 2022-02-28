8 Filipinos in Ukraine still undecided on repatriation: DOLE

Ukrainian service members are seen after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, at a check point in the city of Zhytomyr, Ukraine February 27, 2022. Viacheslav Ratynskyi, Reuters

MANILA - Only 8 of the 181 Filipinos in Ukraine remain unsure on repatriation, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said Monday, as Russia's invasion of Kyiv and other major cities continues.

Out of the total 181 Filipinos in Ukraine, 106 are overseas Filipino workers, 30 are married and 50 are dependents, Bello told ANC.

On Feb. 27, 38 Filipinos were moved from Kyiv to the Philippine Command Center in Poland, 9 left for Austria and 9 were getting help from Pastor Apolo Quiboloy's group, Bello said.

"We only have 8 Filipinos still undecided and staying at the command center," Bello told ANC.

"Hopefully, they will agree to come home. If they come home we also have employment facilitation, if they cannot find jobs because of qualification we can provide them livelihood," he added.

To assist OFWs affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bello said the Labor offices in Prague and in Germany are willing to give them $200 each. Food and medical assistance will also be extended, he said.

OFW workers in Ukraine earn on average, about $1,200 per month, he said.

On Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said there were 22 Filipinos from Ukraine who are waiting for repatriation.