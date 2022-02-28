Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Thirteen Filipinos who fled to Poland from Ukraine following Russia’s invasion are expected to arrive in the Philippines on Tuesday, a government official said Monday.

“There should be one (group) arriving tomorrow night. Ito yung 13 from Poland na sinundo ni Secretary Locsin,” Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola of the Department of Foreign Affairs told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

Arriola was referring to the 13 Filipinos who were personally met by Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. after crossing the Ukraine-Poland border. She said they are flying out of Poland Monday night.

“The rest, they should be coming anytime this week or during the weekend,” she added.

The official said that aside from the 13 from Poland, the following Filipinos are awaiting repatriation after getting affected by the crisis in Ukraine:

- 6, who fled to Moldova

- 4, who fled to Romania

- 8, who fled to Hungary

- 8 seafarers MV S Breeze who are about to enter Moldova

Arriola said the DFA’s posts in Poland and Hungary are mainly helping the affected Filipinos.

Six other Filipinos from Ukraine have already arrived in the country earlier.

Arriola previously said 181 Filipinos have fled to Lviv from Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv, where most of the fighting is taking place.

Some are refusing to leave the country, such as those who are married to Ukrainians.

"Meron kaming na-document na around 33 of them, they're all in Lviv. Wala, nandun lang talaga sila. Ayaw nila talagang umuwi. Dun lang muna sila... They want to wait it out," she said during Monday's interview.

(We have documented 33 who are in Lviv. They just want to stay there. They don't want to come home.)

There are also household service workers in Kyiv who say they will evacuate with their employers, Arriola had said.

The DFA earlier said those who need repatriation assistance are advised to contact the Philippine Embassy in Poland through the following contact details:

Email: (warsaw.pe@dfa.gov.ph)

Emergency Mobile Number +48 604 357 396

Office Mobile Number +48 694 491 663

Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kyiv, Ukraine

Mobile Number +380 67 932 2588

The DFA can also be reached through its Facebook page.

Russia's assault, which started Thursday last week, is the biggest on a European state since World War II, threatening to upend the continent's post-Cold War order.