Philippines logs 2,113 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 576,352

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 2,113 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 576,352.

The Department of Health also reported 9,418 new recoveries pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 534,271.

This meant that the country has a total of 29,763 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Twenty nine more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 12,318.

Several new and more infectious variants of the novel coronavirus have emerged. One variant, which was first reported in the United Kingdom, has spread to the Philippines.

Eighteen new cases of the UK variant were confirmed earlier on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 62.

The DOH has also confirmed two mutations of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19, in Central Visayas.

Another variant from South Africa, has drawn concern from scientists as vaccines seem to be less effective against it.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China, which was confirmed by the DOH on Jan. 30, last year.

The pandemic has already caused the Philippines to plunge into its worst economic contraction since World War 2.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 113 million people and caused over 2.5 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 28.5 million infections and over 511,000 deaths.

India follows the US with 11 million infections. Brazil ranks third with 10.5 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 254,000 COVID-19 fatalities.