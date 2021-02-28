'Mahihirapan sila': Robredo wants local govts involved in easing of virus measures

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2021 after the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), dismissed the entire electoral protest filed by defeated 2016 candidate Bongbong Marcos. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Local governments should be involved by the national government in the decision to ease quarantine restrictions after the mandatory COVID-19 testing and quarantine for travel have been removed, Vice President Leni Robredo said on Sunday.

Robredo said she supports the standardization of travel requirements, but expressed concern for local government units (LGUs) that are trying to contain virus transmission.

"Para sa'kin, delikado yun, lalo pa ngayon na mataas ang cases natin... Baka maging dahilan ulit ng surge," she said of the latest Inter-Agency Task Force ruling on her weekly radio show.

(For me, it's dangerous, especially now that our cases are high... It might cause another surge.)

"Ginagawa nila (LGUs) ang lahat para ma-contain ang transmission sa kaniya-kaniyang communities, tapos luluwagan natin ito. Baka mahirapan sila."

(They are doing their best to contain transmission in their communities, then eased the restrictions. They might struggle.)

The Philippines on Saturday recorded its highest daily rise of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in over 4 months, with 2,921 new infections raising the country's total to 574,247.

The IATF against COVID-19 should have representatives from local governments, according to the Vice President.

"Sana, pinag-aaralan nang maayos. Yung pinakasusi sa pagbubukas ng economy, ‘yung bakuna, yun ng tutukan natin," she added.

(This should be studied well. The key to reopening the economy is the vaccine, we should focus on that.)

The Philippines is set to receive later Sunday its first official supply of COVID-19 vaccines, courtesy of China's Sinovac, to be followed by AstraZeneca's jab on Monday.

The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to Sinovac's product for public use. But it did not recommend it for health workers exposed to COVID-19 after a Brazil study found it was only 50 percent effective for the said group.

The government's interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group and the health department's Technical Advisory Group (TAG), however, deemed it "sufficient to recommend the use of the vaccine for healthcare workers."

Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine called CoronaVac will be the first to be rolled out in the Philippines, prioritizing health workers in COVID-dedicated hospitals.