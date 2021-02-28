Foreigners now allowed to renew reentry permits at airport: Immigration bureau

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 lies mostly empty on December 23, 2020, two days before Christmas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Foreigners with valid Philippine visas may renew their expired reentry permits (RP) and special return certificates (SRC) upon arrival at the country's airports nationwide, the Bureau of Immigration said Sunday.

An RP is issued to a holder of an immigrant visa, who is a permanent resident in the Philippines, while the SRC is obtained by a non-immigrant such as holders of working visa and student visa, according to the bureau.

Many foreign nationals have expired RPs and SRCs due to the pandemic, it said.

"The new procedure will allow them to renew this at the airport upon arrival,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement.

The BI chief said the move it will facilitate the unhampered entry of foreigners with existing valid visas who were not permitted to enter the Philippines when the COVID-19 pandemic struck last year.

Earlier this month, the government allowed more foreigners to enter the country by including those with visas issued as of March 20, 2020, just days after the Philippines went on strict lockdown to contain the virus.

The Philippines has started to relax its pandemic rules as it anticipates the arrival of its first official supply of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday.

As of Saturday, the country's confirmed coronavirus infections climbed to 574,247, including 37,093 active cases.





