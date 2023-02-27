MANILA — Emergency responders struggling with dangerous terrain and weather could take several more days to bring down the bodies of 4 people on board the Cessna plane that crashed on Mayon Volcano, an official said on Monday.

Veteran mountaineers have carried the victims several meters down the steep slopes of the active volcano, said Mayor Carlos Baldo of Camalig town in Albay, which overlaps the crash site.

They hope to reach an area where a Philippine Air Force chopper could airlift the bodies, he said.

“Kailangan ibaba pa kasi iyong chopper hindi puwede above 4,000 feet. Delikado po,” Baldo told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(They need to bring down the bodies because the chopper cannot fly above 4,000 feet. It's too dangerous.)

Rains were hampering the retrieval operations, said the mayor.

“Kung gumanda po ang panahon, baka abutin pa ito mga 3 days kasi ibababa. ‘Pag gabi hindi naman makagalaw na po iyong chopper natin, the next day naman po ‘yan. Pero siyempre, depende pa rin po talaga sa sitwasyon sa itaas at sa panahon,” he added.

(If the weather improves, this could take 3 more days. Our chopper cannot move at night, so operations would continue the next day. But of course, that would depend on the situation up there and on the weather.)

The victims, including 2 Australians, were on board a Cessna 340 that went missing on Feb. 18, morning shortly after taking off for Manila from Bicol International Airport Albay, several kilometers from Mayon.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said the plane's wreckage was on the western side of the volcano, about 3,500 to 4,000 feet above sea level.

"It's a very difficult terrain," Albay disaster officer Cedric Daep earlier said. "It's steep and there are ridges where only one person can climb at a time."

Manila-based Energy Development Corporation said previously that it owned the plane. The Australians were technical consultants for the renewable energy company.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse