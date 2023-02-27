QUEZON CITY - The Philippine National Police (PNP) continues to help in the search for the missing Cessna plane and its passengers in the upland areas of Isabela province.

“Sa ngayon patuloy na tinatiyaga ng ating mga kapulisan at kasama ng ating kasundaluhan yung paghahanap doon sa Cessna na bumagsak sa may vicinity ng Isabela and Vizcaya,” PNP chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said in an interview Monday.

He explained that despite difficulties, police and soldiers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has been relentless in the search for the Cessna. The plane, which was bound for the town of Maconacon in Isabela province, has been missing for more than a month.

“Thickly populated kasi na forest kaya parang nahihirapan yung mga rescuers natin unlike dito sa Bicol kung saan nahanapan agad yung bumagsak na eroplano at na-retrieve na yung cadavers nung mga victims. So hindi naman nagpapabaya ang kapulisan at kasundaluhan sa paghahanap sa nawawalang eroplano na bibiyahe sana papuntang Maconacon, Isabela,” said Azurin.

