PNP acquires PHP1.2-B worth of new equipment

QUEZON CITY -The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday presented to media the P1.2 billion worth of new vehicles, equipment, and weapons it recently acquired aimed at boosting the capabilities of the service and as part of its modernization efforts.

“The newly procured equipment will further enhance and improve the operational functions and duties of PNP offices/units nationwide in consonance with the PNP’s peace and security framework M+K+K=K or the Malasakit, Kaayusan, Kapayapaan Tungo sa Kaunlaran,” said PNP Director for Logistics Maj. Gen. Ronaldo Olay, as the gear was formally presented to PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., at the National Headquarters (NHQ), in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Olay said the newly procured various equipment of the PNP consists of the following: 200 units patrol jeeps and 326 units l150cc motorcycles for municipal police stations; 10 units of new utility trucks for logistics support service; 4,033 units of 5.56mm Galil assault rifles and 9,544 units of 9mm Taurus pistols for PNP-wide; two high-speed watercraft for the Maritime Group; 5,458 units of digital handheld radios and 221 units VHF lowband handheld radios.

“Ang deployment nitong mga equipment na binili natin ay yung mga mobile patrol, of course from Region 1 hanggang Region 3 dito sa Luzon area yung distribution ng ating mga patrol vehicles. Yung mga motor natin halos ganun din with some parts of Visayas,” said Azurin.

He added that the sea assets will be deployed to Ilocos Norte and La Union.

“This time bigyan naman natin ng asset ang norte because as we experienced in the past yung mga bagyo na dumating so nahirapan tayo sa rescue operation natin dahil kulang yung equipment natin sa sea mobility natin doon sa Region 1 and Region 2,” Azurin told reporters.

He added that the PNP is willing to augment the inshore patrol duties of the Coast Guard and Philippine Navy with high-speed boats.