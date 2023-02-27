Marcos leads launch of public housing program in Cebu

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attends the groundbreaking cerremony of the Cebu City South Coastal Urban Development Housing Project on Feb. 27, 2023. Presidential Communications Office/Twitter

CEBU CITY — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday assured the public that his administration’s target of constructing 1 million housing units every year is “not impossible.”

The target was set in the first few months of Marcos Jr.’s presidency after he noted that the Philippines’ housing backlog has already reached 6 million housing units.

“Buo ang tiwala ko na hindi ito imposible… Naniniwala ako na kayang kaya natin itong makamit sa ilalim ng aking panunungkulan,” the President said during the ground breaking ceremony of the Cebu City South Coastal Urban Development Housing Project.

“Sama-sama po nating tiyakin na ang mga itatayong bahay ay matibay at dekalidad kahit daanan ng bagyo,” he said.

The first phase of the housing project in Cebu City includes the construction of ten 20-storey buildings for some 8,000 informal settler families and low wage earners in the city.

“Nagsisimula na tayo sa paghahanda ng mga lupa na tatayuan ng mga pabahay,” he said.

“Whole of government ang tumutulong… Hindi magiging matagumpay ang programang ito kung hindi tayo nag-uugnayan at nagsasanib puwersa ang national government at ang mga local government,” he added.

Marcos Jr. did not mention how much each unit would be sold to beneficiaries, but vowed to keep mortgages low.

“Sisiguraduhin natin na mananatiling abot-kaya ang buwanang hulog para sa mga bahay na ito,” he said, noting that the program of his father and namesake’s housing projects during the elder Marcos’ presidency.

“Ang pananaw ng aking ama sa human settlements hindi housing lamang… Dapat magmalaki tayo dahil ang Pilipinas ang unang bansa sa buong mundo na nagkaroon ng urban land reform,” he said.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said that Congress is continuously finding ways to fund Marcos Jr.’s “ambitious” housing project.

“We are looking for more creative ways to fund our million houses a year program,” Romualdez said.

“It seems ambitious but indeed it will happen.”

