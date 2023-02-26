MANILA, Philippines -- Five witnesses, including the girlfriend of slain tourist Nicholas Stacey, said the man who surrendered to police Friday, is indeed the gunman behind the killing, the Southern Police District reported.

According to SPD Director Police BGen. Kirby Kraft, the mugshots as well as media interviews of John Mar Manalo Nagum were shown to the witnesses.

“Pinakita yung picture na bago at video sa news. Lahat sila nag-affirm na yun talaga ang gunman,” Kraft said in a text message to ABS-CBN News.

Nagum voluntary yielded to officers in Pasig City just hours after his “wanted” poster was published and a P500,000 bounty was put on his head.

Nagum claimed he headed straight home to Taguig City from a beach trip in Batangas and was not in Makati City the night of the slay.

The suspect was hoping the witnesses will clear him after seeing Nagum in person.

“Kaya ko humarap sa media, sumuko kasi gusto ko malinis pangalan ko. Kaya ako humarap, wala ako kasalanan. Alam nila sino gumawa ng kasalanan,” he said.

“Mali pagka-inidentify. Malayo itsura ko ngayon sa pinakita ng picture. Gusto ko maharap sa witness na ako ito,” Nagum added.

Nagum was first identified by the witnesses through a rogues gallery. He has a pending robbery with intimidation case before a Bulacan court.

RELATED VIDEO