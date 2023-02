Former Senator Leila De Lima shouts, 'Ipagdasal n'yo ako!' to her supporters as she exits from a scheduled court hearing on drugs and corruption charges at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court on Monday. De Lima has appealed to the court to dismiss one of the 2 pending drug cases against her, after being imprisoned for six years now. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MUNTINLUPA CITY — Former Senator Leila de Lima marked her sixth year in prison Monday, as the proceedings of the illegal drug charges filed against her continued at Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256.

Arriving at the venue, de Lima was welcomed by the chant of her supporters calling for her release.

The hearing tackled convicted drug dealer Herbert Colanggo’s accusation that de Lima received drug money amounting to P72 million.

Colanggo, De Lima’s former bodyguard Ronnie Dayan, and her ex-aide Jonnel Sanchez were heavily escorted by authorities as they arrived at the hearing.

De Lima's supporters were headed by former senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, who called for her immediate release.

“Ginugunita rin natin ang ika-6 na taon na pagkakakulong ni former senator de Lima sa mga charges na walang basehan [at] maliwanag na gawa gawa lamang. Nakita rin natin [ang] pag-recant ng mga testigo, so talagang hindi makatarungan itong anim na taong pagkakakulong.

"Dapat sa lalong madaling panahon ay palayain na siya. Iyan ang ating dahilan kung bakit narito tayo — para ipahiwatig at ipaabot sa kanya at sa mga taga suporta niya, at siyempre sa ating sistema ng katarungan na hindi makatarungan itong ginagawa, habang siya'y nakapiit na walang saysay at gawa-gawa lamang ang mga paratang," he said.

Pangilinan described de Lima's case as "Exhibit A" for injustice in the country.

"Pinapakita nito [na] may problema talagang matindi ang sistema ng katarungan sa ating bansa. Saan ka nakakita, lahat ng mga tumestigo ay isa-isang nagbabaligtaran at binabawi ang kanilang mga paratang, at after six years nariyan pa siya?

"It's an indictment of our system of justice. And while she is in prison this indictment continues and the mockery of justice continues. That's why we should all stand up and vigorously oppose this injustice upon Senator de Lima," he added.

Former Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Teresita “Ging” Deles was also among the supporters of de Lima. She said they are not appealing for special treatment, but justice for de Lima.

"Nakita namang walang ebidensyang lumabas nitong anim na taon na siya'y kinulong... Ibig sabihin walang pupuntahan itong kaso na ito. Ito ay isang political persecution lamang ng isang presidenteng ayaw na iniimbestiga 'yung mga pangyayari sa ilalim ng kanyang puder," said Deles.

The hearing started at 1:30 p.m. and ended at 5:00 p.m.

"I (inaudible) is only, freedom freedom freedom! Sana mangyari 'yan sa lalong madaling panahon," De Lima said on her way out from Muntinlupa RTC.

Atty. Boni Tacardon, de Lima’s legal counsel, said they have terminated Colanggo’s testimonies. Their camp is waiting for the presentation of the prosecution’s last witness, Jojo Baligad, after which the petition for bail will be resolved.

“Inaantay kasi namin matapos ang prosecution sa kanilang mga testigo para mabigyan ang hukuman ng karampatang panahon na desisyunan na o resolbahin na yung kanyang application for bail. So kahit naman sino na nakakulong ng anim na taon, inaasahan na pagkatapos ng mahabang paglilitis eh na mabibigyan na ng atensyon ang kanyang petition for bail. And hopefully 'yun ay makita ng hukuman, na dapat mabigyan ng pansamanatalang paglaya si Senator De Lima at least sa kasong ito,” said Tacardon.

De Lima’s camp is also hoping for the dismissal of the case, but the bail petition is their priority.

“Talagang inaasam asam na niya na matapos na itong hearing ng petition for bail dahil dito lang natin malalaman kung siya’y puwedeng makalaya kahit pansamantala man lang,” added Tacardon.

The next hearing is scheduled on March 17.

