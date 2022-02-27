Composite, File photos

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman likened his rival Jose Montemayor to the late dictator's son and current presidential frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. during a rare tense exchange on Sunday.

This was after Montemayor said during the CNN Philippines presidential debate that some labor union leaders were "bayaran" or sellouts.

"Sa mismong manggagawa, ang daming corruption. I have been a lawyer sa mga unyon. Alam niyo po kayo ho, hindi po kayo pwedeng mag-represent sa court puro tongue in cheek lang pero tandaan niyo ako nagre-represent sa mga unyon at tsaka manggagawa at nakikita ko napakaraming bayaran, ewan ko sa inyo kung nabayaran kayo?" the Democratic Party of the Philippines presidential bet claimed.

(There's corruption even in the ranks of workers. I have been a lawyer in unions. You know, you can't represent in court with just tongue and cheek but remember I represent unions and workers and I see a lot of pay, I don't know if you were paid?)

"Nasa puso ko ang mga manggagawa pero tandaan natin maraming problema ang ating bansa kagaya ng COVID," he added.

(I have the workers in my heart but let us remember our country has many problems like COVID.)

Being the only labor leader in the group, De Guzman responded and likened his rival to Marcos Jr.

"Akala ko absent si Marcos, nandito pala. Wala nang pinuri kundi kapitalista at wala nang kinagalitan kundi manggagawa, kaya po dinudurog ang mga manggagawa, sinisiraan ang mga manggagawa, pinupuri ‘yung mga kapitalista," De Guzman replied.

(I thought Marcos was absent but he's here. No one is praised but capitalists and no one is rebuked but workers, so the workers are crushed, the workers are slandered, the capitalists are praised.)

He said that while the pandemic has led to worse conditions for workers in the country, big businesses still thrived.

"Sobra-sobra na ang kayamanan ng mga kapitalista tapos lalaitin mo pa ‘yung mga manggagawang siyang bumubuhay sa ating lipunan. Akala ko wala rito si Marcos pero nandito pala," he added.

(Capitalists have too much wealth, and yet you insult the workers who keep our society alive. I thought Marcos wasn't here, but he's here.)

Nine presidential bets attended CNN's event on Sunday, with all of them saying that attendance in debates is important.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC



