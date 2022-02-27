Watch more on iWantTFC

The Filipino community in Winnipeg, Canada is mourning the death of 19-year-old John Lloyd Barrion.

Barrion was found seriously injured inside the beer vendor where he worked in the early morning hours of February 15 following a robbery. He was taken to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

"It was like any other normal day. That’s how sudden it just happens. You don’t expect it. I was just be winding down from work and he would be getting ready obviously I’m not trying to get in his way. I just tell him to take care. You expect him to be back tomorrow morning, and that was the last thing, last time I saw him," the victim's brother John Emmanuel Barrion shared.

Meanwhile, Maria Barrion remembers her son as a selfless, thoughtful, and hard-working young man. "Ang nagmotivate talaga sa kanya, makaipon makatulong sa amin. Makaipon dahil marami syang pangarap," the mother said.

(What motivated him was to save money so he could help our family. He wanted to save because he had a lot of dreams.)

The victim was reportedly saving money for college to fulfill his dream of becoming a chef. Police are investigating his death as a homicide. No arrests have been announced to date.

The 204 Neighbourhood Watch said they can’t believe another crime has rocked the community.

"Three years ago, [a] child died, 17-year old inside his home. This time... the 19-year-old was in his workplace which was supposed to be a place of safety. So I was so heartbroken and felt hopeless because we never wanted anything like this to happen again but it happened again and when is it going to stop?" 204 Neighbourhood Watch founder Leila Castro pointed out.

A memorial for John Lloyd has been set for March 2. A GoFundMe campaign has also been set up by his friends to help pay for the funeral costs.