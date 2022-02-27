MANILA — The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) said Sunday it shared Pope Francis' pain over Ukraine's suffering due to Russia's invasion.

In a statement, CBCP President Bishop Pablo David appealed to the faithful to pray for the people in Ukraine as it denounced the war between the country and Russia.

"Humihingi ng mga panalanganin ang mga mamamayan ng Ukraine, lalo na ang ating mga kapuwa-Kristiyano roon. Ramdam ni Papa Francisco ang kanilang mga takot at pangamba para sa kanilang mga pamilya at pamayanan, dahil sa karahasan at perwisyong dulot ng giyera," David said.

(The people of Ukraine, especially our fellow Christians there, are asking for prayers. Pope Francis knows the fear and anxiety that they have for their families and community due to the violence and disturbance triggered by the war.)

"Walang natutuwa sa giyera kundi ang mga kumikita sa industriya ng armas at nakikinabang sa mga hidwaan sa pagitan ng mga bansa," David added.

(No one enjoys war except those who make money in the arms industry and benefit from the conflict among nations.)

David urged the faithful to pray that the Russian people would take their own measures to stop the war that their government started.

He also asked Christians to join Pope Francis and Ukranians in prayer on March 2, Ash Wednesday.

The Ukranian Embassy to the Vatican earlier said Pope Francis called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and expressed his "most profound pain" for the country's suffering.

The Holy Father also made a surprise visit to the Russian embassy to relay his concern over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

