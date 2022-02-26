13 Pinoys from Ukraine cross Polish border

Thirteen Filipinos crossed the Polish border on Saturday after fleeing Ukraine, which is under attack by Russian forces.
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. flew to Poland to welcome the repatriates who boarded a bus from Lviv.
Accompanying the group from Lviv is Ambassador Leah Basinang-Ruiz who is in charge of the efforts from inside Ukraine.
The Filipinos were given food before taking a 4-hour drive to Warsaw.
The evacuation of affected Filipinos to Poland is part of the DFA’s efforts to ensure the safety of Filipinos in Ukraine amid the conflict.
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reminded Filipinos in Ukraine to exercise caution and to maintain communication with the Philippine Embassy team in Lviv or the Consulate General in Kyiv should they require any assistance.
The DFA said those who need repatriation assistance are advised to contact the Philippine Embassy in Poland through the following contact details:
Email: (warsaw.pe@dfa.gov.ph)
Emergency Mobile Number +48 604 357 396
Office Mobile Number +48 694 491 663
Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kyiv, Ukraine
Mobile Number +380 67 932 2588
Meanwhile, those who need repatriation assistance near the Moldova and Romania border are advised to contact the Philippine Embassy in Budapest through the following contact details:
Hungary
Budapest PE emergency hotline
+36 30 202 1760
ATN Officer Claro Cabuniag
+36 30 074 5656 (mobile)
+63 966 340 4725 (viber)
Moldova
Consul Victor Gaina
Mobile number (also WhatsApp no.(sad) +37369870870 or email addresses: victor.gaina@phconsulate.md or consul@phconsulate.md
The DFA can also be reached through its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OFWHelpPH