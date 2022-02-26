13 Pinoys from Ukraine cross Polish border

LOOK: Secretary of Foreign Affairs @teddyboylocsin meets 13 Overseas Filipinos who crossed the Ukraine-Poland border. Secretary Locsin went to Poland to ensure the safe passage of our people. @DFAPHL pic.twitter.com/cMcCZ43g0j — Sarah Lou Ysmael Arriola (@slyarriola) February 26, 2022

Thirteen Filipinos crossed the Polish border on Saturday after fleeing Ukraine, which is under attack by Russian forces.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. flew to Poland to welcome the repatriates who boarded a bus from Lviv.

Accompanying the group from Lviv is Ambassador Leah Basinang-Ruiz who is in charge of the efforts from inside Ukraine.

The Filipinos were given food before taking a 4-hour drive to Warsaw.

The evacuation of affected Filipinos to Poland is part of the DFA’s efforts to ensure the safety of Filipinos in Ukraine amid the conflict.

Secretary ⁦@teddyboylocsin⁩ boards the DFA rented bus that brought 13 Overseas Filipinos from Lviv, Ukraine to the border of Poland. The Secretary went to Poland to ensure the safe passage of our people. ⁦@DFAPHL⁩ #DFAinUkraine pic.twitter.com/gH90XMkKsA — Sarah Lou Ysmael Arriola (@slyarriola) February 26, 2022

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reminded Filipinos in Ukraine to exercise caution and to maintain communication with the Philippine Embassy team in Lviv or the Consulate General in Kyiv should they require any assistance.

The DFA said those who need repatriation assistance are advised to contact the Philippine Embassy in Poland through the following contact details:

Email: (warsaw.pe@dfa.gov.ph)

Emergency Mobile Number +48 604 357 396

Office Mobile Number +48 694 491 663

Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kyiv, Ukraine

Mobile Number +380 67 932 2588

Meanwhile, those who need repatriation assistance near the Moldova and Romania border are advised to contact the Philippine Embassy in Budapest through the following contact details:

Hungary

Budapest PE emergency hotline

+36 30 202 1760

ATN Officer Claro Cabuniag

+36 30 074 5656 (mobile)

+63 966 340 4725 (viber)

Moldova

Consul Victor Gaina

Mobile number (also WhatsApp no.(sad) +37369870870 or email addresses: victor.gaina@phconsulate.md or consul@phconsulate.md

The DFA can also be reached through its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OFWHelpPH