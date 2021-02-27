Ilang Metro LGUs naglilista ng mga babakunahang residente kontra COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccine simulation sa Mandaluyong City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MAYNILA - Contact tracer sa Barangay Bagong Silangan si Earl Pader at kasama siya sa priority list ng Quezon City local government para sa COVID-19 vaccine.

Nag-register na siya sa QC e-services para sa Quezon City System. Mula rito, malalaman ng lokal na pamahalaan kung ilan ang indibidwal na handang magpabakuna.

Target ng lungsod na bakunahan ang 1.6 milyong residente, kaya ngayon pa lang ay nagsimula na ang Vax to Normal task force ng siyudad na kumalap ng datos para sa kanilang master list.

Kasama sa vaccine allocation ang mga residente, empleyado at mga nag-aaral sa lungsod.

Simula Enero, higit 150,000 na ang nag-register sa QC ID System at nakita nilang nasa 38.42 porsiyento pa lang ang pumapayag na mabakunahan, ayon kay Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte.

"Anyone who lives in Quezon City, regardless of whether they are voters or not, can avail of the Quezon City ID. The non-resident ID is for everybody who is studying or working in Quezon City because we believe that anyone who contributes to the wellbeing and to the progress of our city can and should be vaccinated in our City," ani Belmonte.

Ilalagay sa isang database ang lahat ng datos, at saka ima-migrate sa ginagawa nilang online app. Ang lahat ng gustong magpabakuna, dito sasagutan ang health questions para malaman kung kalipikado sila, ang schedule ng bakuna, at vaccination site.

"In the EZ Vax system, that’s where all the medical questions will be with regards to what are your co-morbids, what are your allergies," ani Vax to Normal task force co-chair Joseph Guico.

Mahalaga ring magparehistro ang mga hindi pa desidido.

"For example you’re a no and then later on you decide, 'Naku, I want to be vaccinated.' If you go to the EZ Vax system, your basic information will be there already," ani Guico.

Gagamitin naman ng Makati LGU ang Makatizens registration na sinimulan noong 2017, maging ang voters' registration. Online gagawin ang registration para sa bakuna, kasabay ng pagsasagot ng health questions.

Kasama sa vaccine allocation ng lungsod ang property owners, business owners, pati na rin ang kanilang mga empleyado, ayon kay Makati Mayor Abby Binay.

"All they need to do is visit the website, fill out the form, read the information and secure a patient number. The registration also includes the screening so we can’t launch it too early because there are certain qsuestions there that are time bound," ani Binay.

-- Ulat ni Isay Reyes, ABS-CBN News