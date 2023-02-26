Abalos lauds 'quick resolution' of New Zealand tourist slay

MANILA — Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. on Sunday lauded the "quick resolution" of the killing of a New Zealand tourist in Makati City, saying it was important in preserving the Philippines' international reputation.

Speaking at the sidelines of a fun run in Pasay City, Abalos thanked National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director MGen. Jonnel Estomo and Southern Police Director BGen. Kirby Kraft for the swift progress of the case.

Nicholas Peter Stacey, 34, was shot dead on Filmore Street, Barangay Palanan, Makati City after he resisted motorcycle-riding suspects attempting to rob him. They also pointed a gun at his girlfriend, whose phone and wallet were stolen following the incident.

A suspect in Stacey's killing, identified as John Mar Manalo, surrendered to authorities in Pasig City days after the crime "out of fear."

Meanwhile, Abalos also assured that authorities were continuing their investigation into other recent major crimes, including the Feb. 24 ambush on Datu Montawal, Maguindanao del Sur Mayor Ohto Montawal.

"Walang humpay na pagiimbestiga nito... Talagang lahat ng anggulo tinitingnan," he said.

As of writing, Montawal was still receiving medical treatment after being shot by yet unidentified assailants.

His ambush came a week after another Mindanao official, Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr., was also hurt in another ambush.

Asked if local officials would be given additional security detail following the 2 ambush incidents, Abalos said such requests would have to be reviewed.

"We would have to review yung mga kasi kung bibigyan mo lahat ito baka maubos ang police natin eh so you would really have to review yung talagang kinakailangan bigyan," he said.

Abalos led a fun run and service caravan in Pasay City Sunday, where 15,000 runners joined.

—Report from Champ de Lunas, ABS-CBN News

