Portions of EDSA to undergo repair, reblocking

MANILA—Three segments of EDSA will be closed this weekend to make room for road reblocking and repairs, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Friday.

In a traffic advisory, the MMDA said the EDSA Northbound lane near Quirino highway exit would be closed.

The 4th lane from the sidewalk between Caloocan southbound in front of Biglang Awa St. and northbound innermost lane (busway) E. Rodriguez St., going to C. Jose St. in Pasay City, will also be closed.

The affected roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. Monday, February 28.

“Motorists are advised to take alternate routes instead,” the agency said.

