Pacquiao bats for standard wage rates nationwide

Presidential candidate Sen. Manny Pacquiao said he would push for a review of the Labor Code and the Wage Rationalization Act as he raised the need to standardize the salary rate of all workers nationwide.

Pacquiao said the cost of fuel and other basic commodities in Metro Manila are the same or are even more expensive in other regions, and that it did not make sense that salaries should vary depending on location.

He promised that, if elected, he will push for an across-the-board salary standardization scheme to address the disparity in salaries between workers in urban centers, such as Metro Manila, and those working in the provinces.

Pacquiao said the imbalance in wage rates have contributed to the rapid decline of the quality of life and the productivity of many Filipinos living in Metro Manila. It has caused traffic problems, extreme congestion in living spaces, and pollution.

To encourage compliance from business owners, Pacquiao said government should also “adjust” by reducing taxes and providing incentives to allow their businesses to flourish despite the salary adjustment.

“Although magiging disadvantage din sa mga company, mga employer, importante siguro diyan ang gobyerno ang mag-adjust. Ibaba natin taxes para di na sila mahirapan. Instead na ibabayad nila sa taxes, isusuweldo nila doon sa mga trabahante nila,” he said.

The changes meant possible amendments to the Labor Code as prescribed under Presidential Degree 442 and RA 6727, which provided for the creation of the Tripartite Regional Wage Boards.

Each region in the Philippines has a unique minimum wage set by the regional wage boards based on the cost of living and poverty threshold, among others.

Because of this arrangement, Metro Manila has a higher minimum wage rate compared to other regions.

