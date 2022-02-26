Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes off Davao Occidental

MANILA—A magnitude-5.3 earthquake struck in waters 84 kilometers southeast of Jose Abad Santos town, Davao Occidental on Saturday.

State seismology bureau Phivolcs said the tremor was tectonic in origin and was detected at a depth of 101 kilometers.

The United States Geological Survey measured the quake at 5.2 magnitude.

Intensity III was detected in General Santos City, as well as Kiamba town, Sarangani, while Intensity I was detected in Davao City. No damage was expected, but the Phivolcs said aftershocks were likely.