MANILA—The Philippines has yet to order more doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday.

In a televised public briefing, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said the Philippines has enough COVID-19 shots of the said brand for now.

"As of now, walang balak na bumili ng Sputnik V vaccine. We have enough ngayon. Ngayon kung ma-affect ’yung ibang vaccine na ordering, ’yung mRNA sa US, ’yun na lang muna," Cabotaje said when asked if government has halted vaccine orders from Russia.

She added that the country's COVID-19 vaccine supply is also enough for now. Authorities recently expanded its vaccination to children as young as 5.

But he ongoing invasion of Russia on Ukraine, considered the biggest attack on a European state since the Second World War, could affect the transportation cost of virus jabs, Cabotaje said.

" ’Yung sa bata, when it comes to supply, we will see how it would affect ’yung general population. But, as of now, we do not see any problem in terms of other vaccines except that siguro baka tumaas ’yung mga transport. Kung ano ’yung mga collateral damage, baka tumaas ’yung presyo dahil sa pag-transport," she said.

More details to follow.