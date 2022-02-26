Children, ages 5 to 11, receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose during a vaccination drive at the New Frontier Theater, Araneta City in Quezon City on Sunday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—The government is looking for ways to improve its vaccination program to reach more people who have yet to receive a COVID-19 jab, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Saturday.

In a televised briefing, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said the country's weekly performance has reached between 300,000 to 500,000 administered doses but this is still considered low.

The Philippines aims to fully vaccinate 90 million people by the end of June. So far, the country has only fully vaccinated 70 percent of the target.

"In terms naman sa ating weekly performance, medyo mababa . . . Kailangan talagang pag-ibayuhin ang ibang estratihiya para mapataas pa 'yung ating mga jabs per day," Cabotaje said.

" ’Yung ibang LGUs ay nag-house-to-house na, pero ’yung ating target iko-konsulta natin sa ibang pamahalaan this coming weeks. Lalong-lalo na sa mga mababa ang vaccination coverage."

The health official said the regions of Bangsamoro, Soccsksargen, and Central Visayas were among those falling behind.

Among the reasons for the slow vaccination, Cabotaje said, were difficulties to reach far-flung communities, vaccine hesitancy, and the lack of urgency to get inoculated from the respiratory disease.

This was why a new strategy must be employed to have more Filipinos get their coronavirus shots, especially in regions that could deescalate to the loosest Alert Level 1 restriction by March, according to Cabotaje.

"We will see what else we could do. Ang gagawin na lang natin ngayon ay by area. Kung saan mababa ano ba ang puwedeng gawin? . . . Ang binibigyang pansin natin ay ’yung low-performing areas," she explained.

"We will try to see how else we could do the hard to reach areas, ginawa na po natin ’yan sa tulong ng ating uniformed personnel. Nagbababa sila, at nagta-transport through the choppers or through their vessels ng mga bakuna."

The Philippines this month expanded its COVID-19 vaccination to children as young as 5 years old, despite opposition from some members of a concerned sector.

Vaccine hesitancy has become a problem in the country following the controversial Dengvaxia mess during the past administration.

Based on government data, the country has so far fully vaccinated 62.7 million Filipinos, of which 61.9 million are partially inoculated from COVID-19.

Some 9.8 million, meanwhile, have received their boosters.

