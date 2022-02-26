Barangay workers in QC start house-to-house COVID vaccination campaign

Barangay workers in Quezon City are now going to residents' houses to inoculate those who have not yet received or completed their COVID-19 doses.

Unvaccinated individuals are being brought to the barangay hall.

This is now the strategy of the Department of Health to further boost the country’s vaccination rate.

On Saturday, Quezon City temporarily closed down all regular vaccination sites to conduct area-based inoculation, where at least 100 pop-up vaccination sites were set up in different areas in barangays.

A total of 130 teams composed of doctors, nurses, other allied healthcare workers, and barangay workers and volunteers went down to puroks and inoculate those who have not yet received their first dose, second dose, or booster.

“Parang kinakabahan pa ako eh. Pero ito unexpected kasi nahihiya lang ako," said Rebecca No, one of those vaccinated against COVID-19.

Asked on what convinced her to get her jab, she answered: "Eh, gusto kong gumala (I want to roam around)."

Grace Tayag also took her jab after being convinced by local officials. “Kasi aabsent pa ako tapos kailangan mag-register ka pa bago pumunta sa vaccination site.”

(Taking my jab meant I would have to skip work, and I would have to register before coming to the vaccination site.)

The Quezon City government said the vaccination rate in adult population is already close to 100 percent, but those who received a booster shot remain low.

“Nahihirapan tayong mag-encourage sa ating mga adults na magpa-booster. Siguro a third of eligible adults na puwedeng magpabakuna pa lang ang nagpapabakuan. So, that’s only 30 percent siguro," city Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

(We have a hard time encouraging our adults to take their boosters. I guess, a third of eligible adults who can take their jabs have been vaccinated. So that's around 30 percent.)

-- Report from Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News