PAGASA sees mainly hot, humid weather on Friday

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA - Hot and humid weather, especially around noon, is expected over the country on Friday due to the easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, the state weather bureau said.

Easterlies have been prevailing in the country for the past days, weather specialist Ariel Rojas told Teleradyo's "Sakto".

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers may still be experienced in Metro Manila and the rest of the country due to localized thunderstorms.

The capital region will have temperatures ranging from 23 to 33 degrees Celsius, Rojas said.

Temperatures may also range from 15 to 24 degrees Celsius in Baguio City, 24 to 31 degrees in Cebu City, and 25 to 32 degrees in Davao City.

According to the agency's monitoring, no weather disturbance may develop or affect the country until the end of February or first week of March.