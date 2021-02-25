Moreno: 'Best-case scenario' of AstraZeneca vaccine arrival in Manila is March

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - In a best-case scenario, doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Manila in March, city mayor Isko Moreno said Friday.

"In the worst-case scenario, 'yong AstraZeneca will arrive in September, a good scenario is June, a best scenario is March," he told Teleradyo's "Sakto".

Last week, the city government disbursed 20 percent down payment for the vaccines, amounting to P38.4 million.

Manila has secured 800,000 doses of anti-coronavirus jabs from the British pharmaceutical firm, which will be used to inoculate 400,000 residents.

Moreno reiterated he would get the COVID-19 shots in public.

"Kung ano man ang bakunang dumating, as long as ito ay nagkamit ng EUA o emergency use authority ng FDA (Food and Drug Administration) ay ito'y aming gagamitin. Kung ito ay Sinovac, handa tayong magpabakuna sa mata ng publiko," he said.

(Whatever vaccine will arrive, as long as it is granted an EUA from FDA, we will use it. If it's Sinovac, I'm ready to be vaccinated in public.)

Moreno said around 90,000 residents have pre-registered for the city's vaccine program. They will receive the COVID-19 vaccine after the priority groups, which will include medical frontliners, the elderly, and teachers.

As of Feb. 25, Manila has logged 27,817 coronavirus infections, of which 26,582 recovered while 802 died from the illness. It has 433 active cases, most of which were recorded in Malate, Sampaloc and Tondo 1.