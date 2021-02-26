Isko backs 'family day' in Manila's tourist spots

People visit the historic Fort Santiago in Intramuros, Manila on Feb. 17, 2021, the first day of its reopening after being closed due to quarantine restrictions. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Friday said he supports the proposal to have a one-day "family day" in the city's tourist attractions, allowing children below 15 years old to visit open spaces.

"Aprub! Of course, we want to support tourism, lalo na ngayon, domestic tourism, tayo-tayo lang ang nagpapasyalan. Wala tayong mga banyagang pumupunta rito," he told Teleradyo's "Sakto".

(Approve! Of course, we want to support tourism, especially domestic tourism, since we're the only ones traveling. We don't have foreign tourists for now.)

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat earlier proposed removing age restrictions for visitors of Intramuros, which reopened to the public on Feb. 17.

Under guidelines from the country's pandemic task force, children below 15 years old and those 65 years old and above are required to stay at home at all times except when obtaining essential goods and services in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ).

Metro Manila has been under GCQ since August, with stricter lockdowns enforced in earlier months amid a rise in coronavirus infections.

Moreno said such an activity would help re-stimulate the local economy depressed by the pandemic.

"Pangalawa (Second), if there's an open space as an alternative for our people to go to, hinihikayat namin 'yan, especially sa Intramuros (we encourage that), especially in Intramuros," he said.

Intramuros reopened its doors to tourists last week but only for those aged 15 to 65 years old.

"Nakapagtiyaga na tayo ng (We persevered for) 11 months. I think a few days will not harm," the city mayor added.

To date, Manila has logged 27,817 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The city's tally includes 26,582 recoveries, 802 fatalities and 433 active cases.

RELATED VIDEO