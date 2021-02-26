Health workers bahala na magpasya kung magpapaturok ng Sinovac vaccine

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Nagkakaisa ang National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NITAG) at Health Technology Assessment Council, isang independent advisory body sa Department of Health, na puwede ang Sinovac vaccine sa mga health care worker.

Kabilang dito ang mga frontliner, o mga direktang nangangalaga sa mga pasyenteng may COVID-19.

"Clinical trial data still shows that the vaccine is 50 percent effective in preventing mild symptoms and 100 percent effective against moderate to severe symptoms... As it bears to reiterate that our goal for prioritizing healthcare workers for vaccination is to reduce morbidity and mortality among their group while they maintain the most critical essential health services," ani DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Ayon kay Vergeire, malinaw sa emergency use authorization na binigay ng Food and Drug Administration na hindi naman bawal ang Sinovac para sa mga health care worker.

Pinapaalam lang daw ng FDA na ang efficacy para sa mga health worker na exposed sa COVID-19 ay mababa base sa pag-aaral na ginawa sa Brazil.

Sabi ng technical advisory group (TAG) ng DOH, nasa health worker na ang pagpapasya kung tatanggapin ang Sinovac vaccine.

"We give to the healthcare workers the value judgment on how much weight they will give to the efficacy rates... We now give the healthcare workers the chance to decide based on the assessment of their risk," ani Dr. Marissa Alejandria, miyembro ng TAG.

Umaasa naman ang NITAG at DOH na tatanggapin ng mga health worker ang paparating na Sinovac vaccines.

—Ulat ni Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News

