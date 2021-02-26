DFA: 7 more Pinay victims of human trafficking in Syria returning home

The Filipina overseas workers from Syria. Photo courtesy of the DFA

Seven more Filipinas illegally hired to work in Syria are flying back to the Philippines, the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Friday.

The repatriates, who had been housed at the Philippine Embassy in Damascus, left the Syrian capital Thursday night and are scheduled to arrive in Manila Saturday afternoon.

The Filipinas were initially tourists in Dubai.

Twenty-five more Filipinas remained at the Damascus Philippine Embassy, while 13 have been repatriated.

A first batch of 6 Filipina repatriates arrived in Manila on February 4.

The 25 Filipinas in the Embassy shelter to date are awaiting their flight itinerary. They are all undocumented workers in Syria who escaped their employers because of allegedly harsh work conditions.

The DFA said it continued to lobby with Syrian authorities and employers to secure exit clearances for the repatriates.

The DFA is using its Assistance-to-Nationals Fund and the Legal Assistance Fund to continuously assist the remaining wards with their ongoing court cases, including making representations with Syrian immigration, for the grant of exit visas for their eventual repatriation to the Philippines.

