PVL: Creamline's Valdez undergoes procedure for injury

Creamline team captain Alyssa Valdez. PVL Media.



MANILA, Philippines -- Creamline team captain Alyssa Valdez has undergone a procedure to help in her recovery from a knee injury.

The Cool Smashers announced the development on Saturday, saying that the procedure "will help [Valdez] recover faster and come back stronger."

The Phenom wants to make sure na hindi tayo mag-aalala kaya here’s an update on Alyssa Valdez’s injury.



Let’s continue to pray for the fast recovery of Alyssa, mga ka-vibes at tuloy pa rin ang #GoodVibes as we wait for her dahil she will come back stronger! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/wXD7VsrEQw — Creamline Cool Smashers (@CoolSmashers) February 25, 2023

"We will ensure that she continues to receive the best possible care and treatment," Creamline said. "We want to thank everyone for the prayers and the concern."

"She will be back soon enough."

Valdez suffered a right knee injury during Creamline's last game of the 2023 PVL Reinforced Conference in December, and has yet to play for the team in the on-going All-Filipino Conference.

Ahead of the new PVL season last January, Valdez said that she has been "doing great" in her recovery but did not provide a timeline for her return to action.

"The timetable naman, hindi rin siya sure. They want me to get back to 100%, na hindi rin nagmamadali," said Valdez.

The hope is that Valdez will recover in time for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia this coming May.

