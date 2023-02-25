Nihongo Fiesta 2023 kicks off

The Japanese Foundation kicked off this year’s Nihongo Fiesta Saturday afternoon in Mandaluyong City. ABS-CBN News

The Japanese Foundation kicked off this year’s Nihongo Fiesta Saturday afternoon in Mandaluyong City.

Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko opened the event with a short speech.

The screening of the 4th Nihongo Video contest for Nihongojin of NIVICON followed.

Several guest speakers, mostly Nihongo teachers, took the stage to shed light on their journey to becoming fluent in the language.

The main event was the 50th Nihongo speech contest.

Nine contenders competed for the grand prize of a all expense paid study tour in Japan.

The runner ups, including the recipient special jury award, were meanwhile gifted with various popular Japanese made items.

Apart from language proficiency and presentation skills, the victor will also be selected based on the content and message of the speech.