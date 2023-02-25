Advocates call for bigger cancer care budget

Representatives of doctors, patients, government, healthcare, civil society and other sectors discussed the implementation of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act at a forum during the 2023 Philippine National Cancer Summit in Quezon City. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Cancer advocates on Friday appealed to policymakers to help improve and expand cancer care in the country by giving more funds to cancer control and assistance under the 2019 National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA).

“Please help us really institutionalize this law and implement it, first of all by institutionalizing and [coming] up with a concrete program of increasing the budget of the Cancer Assistance Fund,” said Orlando Oxales, lead convenor of CitizenWatch Philippines.

Oxales along with other stakeholders gathered at the end of the two-day Philippine National Cancer Summit in Quezon City to discuss how the NICCA law has been implemented.

They agreed that more Filipinos living with cancer have since benefitted from its provisions, such as getting Persons With Disability (PWD) benefits and increased access to cancer facilities.

But for Cancer Coalition Philippines vice president Carmen Auste, the inability of many Filipinos to pay for medical attention, low awareness, few local experts, and unavailable treatments continue to compound the cancer situation.

Cancer was the third top cause of death in the Philippines during the first half of 2022, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Over 250 Filipinos die daily of cancer and 400 get cancer each day, according to the Philippine College of Surgeons.

Breast, lung, and liver cancer are the most prevalent in the country.

“‘Yong magandang batas, ‘pag walang pondo, poetry lang ‘yon. We ask our legislators, political leaders, huwag po nating gawing poetry po lamang ang NICCA. Isabuhay po natin, dagdagan po natin. Nagpapasalamat po kami sa pondong andiyan na, pero dagdagan po natin base sa nakikita nating datos,” Auste said.

In the P327.21-billion national health budget for 2023, P1.06 billion was allocated to the National Integrated Cancer Control Program, which will fund the procurement and delivery of cancer, supportive care and palliative medicines.

Meanwhile, P500 million was earmarked for the Cancer Assistance Fund, which will go to cancer prevention, detection, treatment and diagnostics.

The cancer fund was put in the limelight recently after a Department of Health (DOH) employee filed a complaint with the Ombudsman against senior DOH officials over an alleged conspiracy in using the fund.

When the stakeholders were asked for comment on the complaint, Oxales said he did not want to speculate on the details but hopes this would not disrupt the ongoing cancer care program.

“This whole thing, like any controversy in government, tends to disrupt programs. And in this case, the risk of disruption is about lives. Imagine if this thing blows up, tapos wala naman pala,” he said.

“But in the meantime, magkaroon ng hesitation. In the meantime, there’s one, two, three thousand people being deprived of programs, because there are delays. That’s the big shame about this.

“It’s us who’s going to suffer if this thing goes out of hand.”

QUICKER TREATMENT APPROVAL

The stakeholders added that the approval process for cancer treatments should also be sped up to make them readily available in the country.

The Philippines only gets 13 percent of medicines launched in other countries, said Teodoro Padilla, executive director of the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP).

“How can we help more patients with innovative treatments if the process is delayed? It’s just like saying justice delayed is justice denied. Here, treatment delayed is treatment denied,” he said.

It can take years for the Health Technology Assessment Council (HTAC), the advisory body that helps screen drugs and vaccines, to approve new cancer treatments, said Dr. Rosario Pitargue, president of the Philippine Society of Medical Oncology.

Lack of research data and experts to do the screening add to the problem, she said.

“Maybe we also have to empower the different advocacy groups in lobbying for the health technology that they need, because hindi lahat nakikita ng HTA,” Pitargue said.

“The different stakeholders, they should also be empowered, what is the relevant health technology that is needed that should, of course, be given to them.”

Allen Silvano, an aide of Sen. JV Ejercito who was the main proponent of passing the NICCA, said the next step in expanding the law is activating its implementation in local governments.

“All we just need to do is to come up with a local policy. Siguro gumawa tayo ng draft ng local policy, ng city ordinance creating a local council for cancer control, prevention, para lang sa ganoon we have partners in the local governments,” he said.

“And these local governments, they know who among these people in their communities can help them in terms of being their partners.”

Both the NICCA Law and the Philippine National Cancer Summit commemorate World Cancer Day every Feb. 4.

