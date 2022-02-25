People crowd the street leading towards the Quiapo Church in Manila on February 19, 2022. More people spend time outdoors as authorities continue to finalize the “roadmap” for the so-called “new normal”, or the easing of COVID19 restrictions to alert level 1. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Friday reported 1,671 new COVID-19 cases, the 7th consecutive day the tally remained below 2,000, data from the health department showed.

The positivity rate has declined to 5.6 percent, based on samples of 28,039 individuals on Feb.23, Wednesday, based on the latest Department of Health bulletin.

The positivity rate is nearing the World Health Organization's benchmark of 5 percent or lower for at least two weeks. A relatively high rate means more people should be tested for the coronavirus.

Of the newly reported cases, 1,200 or 72 percent occurred within the recent 14 days. Metro Manila (253 cases), Calabarzon (171 cases) and Central Luzon (120 cases) were the top regions with cases in the recent two weeks.

The Philippines has so far tallied a total of 3,658,892 cases, of which 55,140 or 1.5 percent remain active.

COVID-related deaths increased by 59, resulting in a total of 56,224 fatalities. Of the newly reported deaths, 30 occurred this month, 11 last month, 2 in December, 2 in November, 5 in October, 5 in September 2, 2 in August, and 2 in July, the DOH said.

There were 1,586 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 3,547,528.

Some 121 duplicates, including 115 recoveries, were removed from the total case count, while 41 cases previously tagged as recuperations were reclassified as deaths after final validation, the DOH said.

Three laboratories, which contribute on average 0.7 percent of samples tested and 1.1 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 27 percent and 28 percent, respectively.

The capital region is "ready" to deescalate to Alert level 1 following a continuous decline in virus cases and high vaccination rate, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

Metro Manila mayors passed Resolution 22-06 urging the Inter-Agency Task Force Against COVID-19 to place the entire region under Alert Level 1, MMDA General Manager Romando Artes earlier said.

The city's vaccination rate among vulnerable sectors such as the elderly and persons with comorbidities are "much much higher than the threshold set by the DOH and IATF," Artes told ANC's Headstart.

"I think we’re ready, it is stated even in the resolution that Metro Manila Council resolution that the local government units is ready to implement Alert Level 1 in NCR," he said.

"There will still be minimum public health standards and protocols in place. Under Alert Level 1, not all restrictions will be lifted. There will still be restrictions."