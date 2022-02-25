PROMDI standard bearer and Senator Manny Pacquiao has vowed to lead the country’s “2022 Revolution Against Corruption” should he become the next leader of the country.

Pacquiao made the promise Friday on the 36th anniversary of the historic 1986 EDSA People Power revolution.

While acknowledging the fact that the 1986 peaceful revolt ousted a former dictator, corruption in the country not only persisted but even got worse, resulting in more por Filipinos, Pacquiao said.

Should he win the presidency, his administration will relentlessly run after corrupt government officials, and there will be no “pardon” for them, Pacquiao said.

“Kung ako ang papalarin na maging pangulo magkakaroon tayo ng 2022 Revolution Against Corruption. Para tuldokan ang korapsyon sa Pilipinas. Nangyari ito sa Hongkong at Singapore. Sa tulong ng Diyos ay mangyayari rin ito sa Pilipinas,” Pacquiao said.

“Ipakulong natin ang corrupt at wala yung pardon-pardon na yan. Kaya hindi sila takot na magnakaw sa gobyerno dahil pwede naman pala ng pardon. Sa 2022 Revolution Against Corruption, ipatutupad natin ang batas. Kung habambuhay ang sentensiya ay dapat habambuhay din ang kulong. Tignan natin kung may magnakaw pa sa gobyerno!” the retired boxing champion added.

Pacquiao’s running mate, House Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza who was among the millions of Filipinos who actively participated in the People Power Revolt, meantime conveyed his message to the people through the social media.

Fresh from his knee replacement surgery and still wearing his hospital gown, Atienza paid tribute to the “heroes” of EDSA who dedicated their life during that four-day peaceful revolution.

The EDSA revolution Atienza said, brought back democracy in the country, as well as the dignity of the nation and its people.

“Magpasalamat tayo sa araw na ito. Sa lahat ng Pilipino, sapagkat ibang klaseng tao tayo. Magiting, malinis ang budhi ng lahat ng Pilipino… Yung mga nakilahok, mga bayani,” Atienza said.

And for those who continue to mock the EDSA spirit, Atienza’s message to them: “Yung mga hindi tumulong, at ngayo’y tumutuligsa pa sa EDSA at gustong bumalik sa kapangyarihan, kalimutan ninyo ang mga ‘yan. Hindi natin dapat pagkatiwalaan ang mga taksil.”

“Pag kinalimutan nyo ang EDSA, hindi kayo tunay na Pilipino,” he said.

Atienza, a former mayor of Manila, has likewise appealed to voters not to choose candidates with dubious characters and background.

“Pumili tayo ng may takot sa Diyos, may takot sa kapangyarihan ng mamamayan, may takot sa kasinungalingan, may takot sa pagnanakaw,” Atienza said.

“Mamili tayo ng mapagkakatiwalaan, ng hindi tayo pagsasamantalahan,” he added.