MANILA—Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said on Friday he would go to the Ukrainian border to see the safety of Filipinos fleeing from Russian military attack.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and Kyiv has reported dozens of casualties and hundreds of wounded.

In a tweet, Locsin said he would go with Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary for European Affairs Jaime Victor Ledda and his protocol officer "to personally see to the safety of my people at Ukrainian border."

"Deeply grateful to Poland. We’ll never forget this,” Locsin continued.

The United Nations refugee agency said an estimated 100,000 Ukrainians had fled their homes. Thousands were crossing into neighboring countries, including Romania, Moldova, Poland and Hungary.

To facilitate border crossings, Poland lifted quarantine rules on Thursday for people arriving from outside the EU without a lab-certified negative COVID-19 test.

In an earlier statement, the DFA said it had accounted some 181 Filipinos in Ukraine, with the majority of them in Kyiv.

Repatriation efforts are being coordinated by the Philippine Honorary Consulate General in Kyiv, the Embassy Team in Lviv, the Philippine Embassy in Warsaw, and the Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs.

Locsin earlier said the “chief and singular concern is to take out of harm’s way our fellow Filipinos in Ukraine and bring them to the nearest places of safety by the fastest possible way.”

“Our Posts in Warsaw, Budapest, and Moscow, as well as the rest of our European Posts, are on standby for any eventuality,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

— With a report from Reuters

