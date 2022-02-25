Halalan 2022 Presidential hopeful Leody de Guzman during his proclamation rally at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Feb 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa standard bearers Leody De Guzman and Walden Bello said Friday that the first EDSA People Power should be a reminder to reject the Marcos family from returning to power.

"At its core, and despite other vested interests attempting to steer it, EDSA represented the rejection of the Marcos dictatorship by millions of Filipinos, as well as the aspiration of a pro-people Philippine democracy," Bello said in a statement.

"We remember the People Power Revolution today and the successful overthrow of the Marcos dictatorship. As we face the horrifying prospect of another Marcos entering Malacañang, we are enjoined to learn the real lessons of EDSA -- the antidote to a fascist dictatorship is not elite neoliberal politics masquerading as and trying to hijack democracy, but a true mass-based politics for the interests of the many," he added.

The first EDSA People Power in 1986 led to the ouster of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and the rise of Corazon Aquino as the new leader of the country.

In a video message, De Guzman said people should learn from the "shortcomings" of the People Power movement and the next leadership should not come from the "elite" but from the masses.

"Ang susunod na EDSA ay hindi lamang 'people power' kundi 'labor power'. Pakikibaka ng sambayanan na pangungunahan ng uring manggagawa. Pakikibaka na hindi lamang sa EDSA kundi nasa mga iba pang mga kalsada, pabrika, plantasyon, opisina, paaralan, at komunidad," he added.

(The next EDSA is not just ‘people power’ but ‘labor power,’ the people's struggle led by the working class. Struggle not only in EDSA but in other roads, factories, plantations, offices, schools, and communities.)

Bello said that people should be active in combating the disinformation that the martial law era was a "golden age" and that post-EDSA event led to the country's devastation.

"We must remember and analyze the development of post-EDSA democracy, which, with the acquiescence of the whole Philippine elite, destroyed the economic and political promises of 1986. This laid the groundwork of discontent and dissatisfaction that make so many vulnerable to Marcos Jr's efforts to paint the Marcos years as a golden age, not the years of the nightmare they truly were," Bello said.

"We must remember how this manifested in an untold amount of suffering of the Filipino people from poverty, inequality, and corruption," he added.