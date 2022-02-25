Vice President Leni Robredo signs a covenant with the Sumilao farmers in Bukidnon on Friday morning, February 23, which outlines the vision of a Robredo presidency for farmers and fisherfolks. Robredo and the Sumilao farmers have walked together when they fought to reclaim the farmers’ ancestral land in 2007 to campaigning for the vice presidency in 2016. VP Leni Media, Handout

MANILA—As the country marked the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution Friday, Vice President Leni Robredo reminded Filipinos that the 1986 uprising was a story of standing up and fighting for freedom.

In a statement, the presidential candidate called to mind that the essence of the revolt was more than its name.

"Higit pa sa pangalan o apelyido ang diwa ng araw na ito. Ang kuwento ng EDSA, kuwento ng pagtindig at paglaban para sa pangarap ng paglaya," she said.

"Kuwento ito ng pagkakaisa—ng kabataan at matatanda, ng buong bansa, ng mga madreng lumuluhod sa harap ng baril at sa mga sundalong di mapigilang maluha nang sabitan ng rosaryo ang mga baril na ito. Kuwento ito ng pagmamahal."

More than 3 decades later, Robredo said the spirit of EDSA Revolution lived on.

"Mapalad tayong makita ito sa mga nagpapakain ng kapwa, sa mga nag-aabot ng makakaya para tumulong sa nasalanta, at sa mga nagtataya ng pagod at oras para sa isang gobyernong tapat, na magdadala ng lipunan kung saan aangat ang buhay ng lahat— lahat nabibigyang-lingap, lahat nabibigyang-lakas, lahat napupuntahan nang agaran dahil may pamahalaang itinuturing na sentro ang laylayan," she added.

What made the revolt successful, Robredo said, was Filipinos' love for country.

"At tuwing isinasabuhay natin ang pagmamahal na ito— People Power man o People’s Campaign; sa mapayapang rebolusyon man o napakahalagang halalan—kaisa natin ang lahat ng henerasyong nauna at susunod pa: Sa pagtindig, pagkakapit-bisig, at pagbubukas ng loob sa kapwa, sa ngalan ng isang maunlad, mapagpalaya, at makataong bukas," she said.

The 1986 revolt restored the country's democracy and installed Corazon Aquino, widow of assassinated opposition leader Benigno Aquino Jr., to the presidency.

It toppled the regime of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos after a 20-year rule marked by allegations of widespread human rights abuses and embezzlement of billions of dollars from state coffers.

The strongman's family, however, returned to the Philippines in the 1990s and began to revive their political fortune.

His son and namesake, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is seeking the presidency in this year's elections.—With a report from Agence France-Presse