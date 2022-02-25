How Ukraine conflict may affect global battle vs COVID

MANILA - Experts warned on Friday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to the disruption of global health bodies like the World Health Organization, as well as hamper the international response to the COVID-19 pandemic and future diseases.

Political analyst and former Ateneo Law School dean Antonio "Tony" La Viña said during a webinar organized by the University of the Philippines that one of the mid-term effects of the conflict is the potential collapse of global institutions like the United Nations and WHO.

"Siyempre the UN Security Council would be disempowered kasi at least one veto yun," La Viña said.

(Of course the UN Security Council would be disempowered because at least one veto is ensured.)

"They'll all be affected ng ganitong klaseng tension. Russia will also have its allies, and if Russia and China allied already, hindi yan easily madisregard ng mga institutions, so pwede kang magka-stalemate in many decisions."

(They'll all be affected by this kind of tension. Russia will also have its allies and if Russia and China allied already, that won't be easily disregarded by institutions. So there could be a stalemate in many decisions.)

For global health expert Dr. Daniel Lising of the UP College of Law, the war would affect the World Health Organization because of how the body operates.

"The World Health Organization kasi functions through the World Health Assembly, which is composed of 194 members," he said. "The way it operates is by consensus. Now, whenever you are going to have a war, any war would be polarizing. Pag nag-polarize yan, the executive board will be paralyzed."

Lising warned that this would prevent important international health treaties, such as the planned global treaty on pandemics, from getting tackled at the World Health Assembly.

The World Health Organization said in December that it had begun a process to draft such a treaty as to "strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response."

"Currently we're negotiating a pandemic treaty. What happens to the pandemic treaty when we have a war between one of the largest members of the United Nations, which is Russia?" Lising said.

"It would polarize because Russia has already prepared in advance before it embarked on this, so it has cemented its alliances. And those alliances would show whenever the World Health Assembly meets."

Lising also warned the war may also affect international cooperation against diseases like COVID-19, as countries might start keeping the genomic sequences of viruses to themselves.

"Bakit? It gives them a strategic advantage. They allow themselves to develop a vaccine and only give it to their strategic partners," Lising said. "That's a big problem, lalo na if it is something like COVID that can spread throughout the world."

At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Chinese scientists were among the first to share the coronavirus' whole genomic sequence, which allowed for the creation of the first COVID-19 test kits and, eventually, the first vaccines.