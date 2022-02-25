Florida probes cops tagged in shooting death of Filipino-American

Watch more on iWantTFC

The U.S. state of Florida has opened an investigation into the shooting of a Filipino-American involving police officers.



Police said the 36-year-old Randy Lansing, who was from Ormond Beach, had a lengthy criminal record and was also a suspect in a drive-by shooting in January.



Authorities reportedly performed a traffic stop on February 9 to take him into custody, boxing the vehicle in so that he could not leave.



"The suspect was located in the front passenger seat and was given multiple orders to show the detective his hands to which he did not comply," said Daytona Police Chief Jakari Young. "To get the suspect to show his hands and exit the vehicle, detectives utilized less lethal tactics including taser deployment and a police K-9 to no avail.”



Young adds that detectives saw a gun in Lansang's hand that eventually led to an encounter.



“He was transported from the scene to Haliflax Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries," Young said. "I want to make it clear that the suspect’s actions dictated our tactics.”



The police officers involved have since been asked to file an administrative leave with pay, while investigation on the incident is ongoing.



Police had identified the woman who was with Lansang in the vehicle as Jenna Spy.



She disagreed with Young's statement that she was not hurt when cops removed her from the vehicle. Spy added the officers seemed to have no regard for her safety.



"By the time the two cars wedged me in, the police were opening my door within four or five seconds, and they grabbed me and threw me on the pavement," she said. "I cut my hand and they walked me towards the SUV that they put me in.”



Spy continued by saying the police did not ask Lansang to exit the vehicle.



"They only say put your hands up," she said. "Hands up and his hands were up. When I got (out) of the car, his hands were up.”



Lansang's family has started a Go Fund Me account to help raise money to transfer his remains from Florida to California, where he was originally from.