Experts urge PH to ramp up CBRNE defense ability

Philippine Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) unit wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) collects the uniform of his comrade as part of disinfection protocols before going back to their barracks in Taguig City, May 7, 2020. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News/file.

MANILA - Medical experts called on government to ramp up the Philippines' Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) defense ability, amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

Former Philippine General Hospital Director and Health Undersecretary Dr. Juan Ma. Pablo Nañagas said during a webinar organized by the University of the Philippines on Friday that he didn't know whether Manila had undertaken any CBRNE defense exercise.

"We probably must start with a national agency and a plan," he said.

He cited as an example the United States' PREP or Partner Readiness and Emergency Program, which has its own CBRNE branch that advises federal and state authorities on the public health and medical aspects of CBRNE preparedness and response.

Nañagas said it is important for Manila to form its own team of subject matter experts that would give immediate guidance and advice on how to deal with CBRNE incidents.

"It is also imperative that training should be conducted, whether desktop or field exercises," he added. "No matter how good you are at conceptualizing our plans. If you do not practice, then it may be disastrous in the actual situation."

The former health undersecretary brought up the subject after saying that potential scenarios stemming from the Russo-Ukrainian War include a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, and the remote possibility of a conflict between Manila and Beijing.

"If we look at the developed countries, they think of scenarios and what if this scenario happens, this would be the possible destructive area," he said.

"If this is the area of my biological exposure, ilang taong pwede maapektuhan, ano ang kailangan mong gamot, anong kailangan mong facilities? Kahit na, at least, ang ginagawa ng iba meron na silang playbill; nakalagay na yung mga scenarios na yan, hinuhugot nalang."

The only problem Nañagas saw in Manila's preparation for CBNRE defense is the implementation.

"Halimbawa, you're supposed to have a stockpile of anti-radiation sickness medicines. Tapos makikita mo yun pala, wala nang stockpile," he said.

For National Task Force Against COVID-19 adviser Dr. Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, different sectors of the Philippine government have already undertaken initiatives to improve the country's CBNRE defense, but they remain uncoordinated.

"Someone needs to consolidate and solidify all of these efforts into a unified system," Herbosa said.

He added that the Philippines needed to invest in CBRNE defense as well.

"It's sad when it happens, and we don't have it. Parang itong COVID-19, nagkakamahog tayo to get vaccines when in fact we should have produced a vaccine center way back then."