People queue up at a community testing centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hong Kong, China Feb. 25, 2022. Tyrone Siu, Reuters



MANILA — At least 108 Filipinos recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Hong Kong as it fought an outbreak of the highly-transmissible omicron variant, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

Out of the total, 77 requested to be transferred to isolation facilities. The rest are in hospitals, said Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola.

Those who lost their jobs for catching the respiratory disease would remain in isolation facilities until they get better, she said.

"They will be under the protection of the consulate... And when they become well, we will facilitate their repatriation," Arriola said in a televised public briefing.

She did not say how many of the OFWs will be repatriated.

Video from PTV

Philippine officials in Hong Kong earlier said they would look into reports of several employers illegally terminating Filipino domestic workers who caught COVID-19.

These employers will be blacklisted, said the Philippine Consulate.





Hong Kong hospitals operate at maximum or over capacity with close to 10,000 new daily infections from nearly zero at the start of the year. Isolation and quarantine centers meanwhile are at their maximum capacity with around 60,000 residents waiting at home to be admitted.

Hong Kong has recorded over 80,000 infections and over 400 deaths since 2020.

— With a report from Reuters

