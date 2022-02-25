Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, Feb. 24, 2022. Carlos Barria, Reuters

MANILA - Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion again said on Friday that the Philippines should fully reopen its economy, this time to withstand the potential economic shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices broke above $100 a barrel after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine, noted Concepcion. He added that Ukraine is a major global supplier of wheat and the conflict could affect bread prices in the Philippines.

The adviser warned that price increases would quicken inflation and could erode purchasing power.

"Of course hindi naman kayang i-absorb naman lahat ng price increase yung consumers natin, no, so there will be a margin squeeze," he said.

(Of course, not all our consumers can absorb all of these price increases, so there will be a margin squeeze.)

"Pero ang importante dito, as we open the economy to Alert Level 1, more businesses can resume so at least they can start earning money and better prepare themselves for whatever happens dito sa giyera na 'to."

(But what's important here is, as we open the economy to Alert Level 1, more businesses can resume so at least they can start earning money and better prepare themselves for whatever happens in this war.)



Metro Manila's mayors this week urged the national government to place the capital region under the loosest of 5 pandemic alert levels from March 1. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said the region was ready for this change.

Under Alert Level 1, intrazonal and interzonal travel in will be allowed for all persons regardless of age and comorbidity, while businesses can operate at full capacity.

However, Filipinos may still be required to wear face masks and observe social distancing.

On Thursday, the Philippines logged 1,745 new COVID-19 infections, the highest in five days. But it was also the fifth lowest so far this year, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.