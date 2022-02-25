Annual conference seeks to inspire new Fil-Am law students

The Filipino Bar Association of Northern California (FBANC) is set to hold its free annual conference "Komunidad" on Sunday, February 27.



It's the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit that the event will push through, which will be a mixed online and in-person gathering in the San Francisco Bay Area.



Since 2019, FBANC's “Komunidad” has been an avenue for law students to collaborate with various student organizations and law schools in Northern California.



“An important part of Kominidad is that the law students themselves help us put on this event," said Janie Reicher, FBANC's mentorship director. "They’re the ones leading and inviting people and getting the word out. They’re an integral part of this planning and conference.”



Many FBANC members said they would have greatly benefited if this conference was available when they were in law school.



“What’s great about this conference is that it’s for Filipino American law students and it’s speaking directly to them," said Antonio Raimundo, also a mentorship director. "It’s issues they care about, getting jobs, their role in the community as Filipino American and Asian American attorneys."



Attendees will hear from various speakers in different panels, ranging from making the most of their summer job, success as an attorney of color, and mental health awareness in the legal profession.



FBANC has supported the rise of significant members such as Rob Bonta, the first Fil-Am attorney general of California, as well as Benjamin Reyes who was named superior court judge of Contra Costa County.



Through this conference, FBANC looks to encourage more Fil-Ams who want to pursue becoming a lawyer.



There's such dearth of Filipino American lawyers in our country," Reicher added. "We want more of you leading us and advocating for our interests and adding to the fabric of our communities.”