WATCH: Fear grips people trapped inside fastfood restaurant during PNP-PDEA shootout

WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

MANILA - A group of people, including a pregnant woman, were trapped inside a fast food restaurant along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City during Wednesday night's deadly shootout between police and personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

They were filled with fear when men with assault rifles entered the premises, a raw footage of the incident obtained by ABS-CBN News showed.

Tension rose when one of those hiding was found with a gun. Asked if she is an "asset", the person identified herself as a PDEA personnel. Another man also told the armed operatives he is a policeman.

A woman said they are customers of the restaurant.

They all were forcefully told to lie face down, and then later, to raise their hands in the air as they were ushered outside.

Before they were allowed to leave, one customer, who said she is pregnant, could be heard asking for water.

It was unclear what time the video was taken.

As of this story's posting, the number of fatalities from the "misencounter" between the two law enforcement units hse risen to 4, which include 2 policemen, a PDEA agent, and an informant.

The two agencies maintained their operations were legitimate, but questions on how the gunfight happened remained unanswered even after a joint press conference was held Thursday afternoon.

Top officials of the Philippine National Police and the PDEA refused to provide details pending results of their joint investigation.

- With a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News