Philippines logs 2,269 new COVID-19 cases; deaths top 12,200

MANILA — Coronavirus infections in the Philippines climbed to 568,680 on Thursday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 2,269 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest single-day tally for 2021.

On Monday, the DOH logged 2,288 additional cases, the highest so far this year and since early November.

The DOH also announced 72 new COVID-related deaths or a total of 12,201 fatalities, accounting for 2.15 percent of the cumulative total.

There are also 738 new recovered patients or a total of 524,042 recoveries.

Active cases in the country stood at 32,437 or 5.7 percent of the cumulative total.

Of those currently battling the disease, 88.5% have mild symptoms, 6.1% are asymptomatic, 2.4% are in critical condition, 2.3% have severe symptoms, and 0.78% have moderate symptoms.

The country expects to receive its first supply of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, courtesy of Sinovac from China, following a number of delays due to what officials say as some additional requirements.

The Philippines' drug regulator has granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccines Sinovac, Pfizer, AstraZeneca.

A number of the country's Asian neighbors have already rollout their respective inoculation programs.

As several Metro Manila cities and some regions combat the continuing spread of COVID-19 a year since the pandemic hit the country, President Rodrigo Duterte this week rejected the proposal to further ease quarantine restrictions starting next month unless vaccines against the coronavirus have been administered.

