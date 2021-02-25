Palace: Up to Duterte if he wants to use Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

President Rodrigo Duterte addresses the public after a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Feb. 24, 2021. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo



MANILA — Malacañang said on Thursday it was up to President Rodrigo Duterte if he would take COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based Sinovac, despite his preference for jabs from another Chinese drug maker.

The Palace said Duterte preferred the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese state firm Sinopharm, 10,000 doses of which recently gained a compassionate use license for the Presidential Security Group. Last year, the President's security team took unauthorized shots of the same vaccine.

Duterte's advisers are studying if he could take Sinopharm shots under the compassionate use license because he “is after all, the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

If this is not feasible, 75-year-old Duterte could use Sinovac jabs. He is not banned from using the vaccine, which the Philippine drug regulator did not recommend for use for the elderly, Roque said.

“It’s up to the President pa rin kung magpapaturok siya ng (if he wants to be injected with) Sinovac although he has expressed his preference for Sinopharm,” he told reporters in an online briefing.

Roque said 600,000 Beijing-donated Sinovac doses are set to arrive on Sunday in the Philippines, which would allow it to launch its lagging COVID-19 immunization drive.

Duterte's spokesman earlier said the public cannot be picky and choose which vaccine they would get from the government.

Asked if Duterte's preference for Sinopharm contradicts this previous pronouncement, Roque said, “I cannot answer you because there is no decision yet. Kaya nga po pinag-aaralan.”

(That's why it's being studied.)

“‘Pag meron nang linaw ang resulta ng pag-aaral (once the study's result has clarity), maybe a decision is forthcoming, and then we can talk and answer your question,” he added.

With the second highest COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia, the Philippines has lagged behind its regional neighbors in securing COVID-19 shots with which it hopes to inoculate 70 million people or two-thirds of its population this year.

Video courtesy of PTV



